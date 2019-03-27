Woman arrested for allegedly dealing meth, heroin in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An alleged drug dealer was arrested following an extended investigation
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team (RADE) said 33-year-old Molly Meador was arrested on March 21 after months of investigation into accusations of drug distribution within Josephine County.
The arrest came after a traffic stop on Monument Drive near Hugo. During the stop, a police K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle Meador was driving. Police said a subsequent search revealed Meador was transporting nearly a pound of methamphetamine, a pound of heroin, and $1,306 in cash.
Meador was booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and distribution of both heroin and meth.
Court records show Meador was previously arrested for possession and delivery of meth in 2016.