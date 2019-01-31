Woman arrested for false reports of mass murder

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg woman was arrested for texting 911with reports of a mass murder.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on January 30, a woman texted 911 and reported a possible hostage situation on Orchard Lane in Roseburg. She sent more messages stating a mass murder had occurred.
Deputies said they were able to track down the woman, identified as 34-year-old Nicole Rene Hall, and determined the incidents were falsely reported.
“This false incident tied up multiple resources from citizens who legitimately required services and is completely unacceptable”, said Sgt. Brad O’Dell. “The Sheriff’s Office will always hold accountable those who misuse our 9-1-1 system, whether that is by voice call or text messaging services.”
Hall was arrested in the Douglas County Jail for misusing the 911 system and disorderly conduct.