Woman dies in northeastern Oregon flood

PENDLETON, Ore. – An Oregon woman who went missing after her neighborhood flooded has been found dead.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office identified her as Janet Conley.
The 62-year-old told neighbors she wanted to remain in her home despite the weather as dozens of people were evacuating from her area.
The sheriff’s office said volunteers found her body Sunday. She appeared to have been swept away.
“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Ms. Conley in this difficult time,” said Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dwight Johnson.