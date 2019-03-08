Woman found dead at base of ocean-side cliff in Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A woman was found dead at the bottom of a cliff on the Oregon Coast.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on March 6, the body of a 31-year-old woman was located at Chetco Point about 100 feet down a cliff near the ocean.
Search and rescue crew members used ropes to recover the woman’s body.
While the sheriff’s office didn’t publicly identify the woman, they did say she was a resident of Brookings who was reported missing on March 5.
“The circumstances regarding the death of the female victim are unknown at this time and it does not appear that there was any foul play,” investigators said. “Our hearts and condolences go out to the family for the tragic loss.”