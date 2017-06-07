Woman goes missing after fishing trip in northern California

Graeagle, Calif. (KCRA/CNN Newsource) – The search is intensifying for a woodland woman missing during a weekend family trip in northern California.
Terry Blake is a mother to Katie and Robert and a wife to Randy, married for 28 years.
Randy said, “We felt as though the sheriff’s department they’ve been great. And what they haven’t told us, we understand.”
The Blake family spends their yearly vacation in Plumas County at Feather River Park Resort.
Terry decided to go fishing by herself around lunchtime Sunday, never to return.
Terry’s SUV was found about a mile from where she was supposed to go fishing, leaving her cell phone behind with her family.
Search and rescue crews are now scouring the banks of the middle fork of the Feather River which is running higher, faster and colder than years past.
“I guess what stands out most is we really don’t have anything,” Sheriff Greg Hagwood said. “We have a vehicle with no sounds of foul play.”
As Terry’s family is painfully holding onto hope, Randy Blake said, “We are a very close family. We definitely miss her a lot, you know.”