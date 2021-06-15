Woman jailed for Klamath Falls hit-and-run assault

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A woman was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that left a man seriously injured.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said on the afternoon of Monday, June 14, 37-year-old Amanda Marie DeSpain was arguing with a 39-year-old man in a parking lot behind 415 Walnut Avenue.
The altercation between the two, who were reportedly in an intimate relationship, escalated and DeSpain allegedly got into her pickup truck and “aggressively” drove toward the man, knocking over his parked motorcycle in the process. Police said when the man approached DeSpain’s driver-side door, she took off in reverse, causing the man to fall backward onto the pavement and causing “significant head injuries.”
DeSpain drove away from the scene and first responders took the man to a hospital.
After the incident, DeSpain was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for assault, felony hit-and-run, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.