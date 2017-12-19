Woman killed after being struck by pickup truck near Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass woman was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in Josephine County.
Oregon State Police said the incident happened on December 19 at 6:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hamilton Lane, just south of Grants Pass.
An investigation showed a 39-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMC pickup truck northbound on Hamilton Lane. OSP pointed out the area is without street lights.
Police said the man was driving within the speed limit when he came to the top of a hill. He saw something in the middle of the road. Realizing it was a person sitting and wearing dark clothing, he tried to avoid a collision. However, the man’s vehicle struck and killed the person, later identified as 55-year-old Barbara J. Kriewitz. She was pronounced dead at the scene
Police said they don’t know why Kriewitz was sitting on the roadway.
The driver is cooperating with the investigation. No criminal charges are anticipated, according to OSP.