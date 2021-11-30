Woman reported missing in Douglas County

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Police in Douglas County are trying to find a missing woman.

Investigators said 77-year-old Bonnie Jo Short left her Myrtle Creek home at about 1:30 p.m. on November 27. She hasn’t been heard from since.

The Myrtle Creek Police Department said when Bonnie disappeared, she was driving a silver 2015 Ford Escape with Oregon plate 900 MLJ.

Bonnie is described at 5’4” tall, 110 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue slacks, a grey and black striped sweatshirt, black boots and a grey robe.

According to police, it’s unknown where Bonnie was headed and her cell phone appears to be turned off.

Anyone with information about Bonnie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Creek Police Department at 541-440-4471.