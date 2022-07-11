Teen reported missing in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Police are asking for help finding a missing woman in Douglas County.

Investigators said 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, July 7, walking home along Highway 42 from Ingram Drive.

Hanks is described as 5’2” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes, and a black backpack purse.

Anyone with information about Hanks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.