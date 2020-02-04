Woman reported missing near Mt. Hood Village

MOUNT HOOD VILLAGE, Ore. – Police are trying to find a woman who went missing early Monday morning near Mount Hood Village.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, 23-year-old Katie Delaney reportedly went missing after an argument with a friend on Lolo Pass Road in Welches.
She was last seen at 12:30 a.m. without any clothes at the intersection of East Village Loop and Lolo Pass Road. The temperature was 28°F at the time. Investigators say she didn’t take anything with her when she left, including her cell phone.
Delaney is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 503-655-8211.