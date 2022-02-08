Woman reported missing west of Redding

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. – A woman was reported missing in Northern California Monday.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said on February 7, 29-year-old Leah Hoffman went missing after a reported early-morning argument with people she was staying with at a residence in the area of Rush Creek Estates.

Following the report, deputies checked the area but couldn’t find the Redding woman.

Investigators said Hoffman was last seen walking away from the Rush Creek Estates residence wearing a black sweatshirt, shorts, and black Ugg boots.

According to deputies, they received various reports that indicated Hoffman was seen on the afternoon before she was reported missing near State Route 299 and the Lewiston turnoff, which is believed to be Trinity Boulevard. Around the same time, someone said they saw Hoffman walking on State Route 3 near Slate Creek. Both areas were checked by deputies with no success.

The sheriff’s office described Hoffman as 5’7” tall, 140 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 530-623-2611.