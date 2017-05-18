Home
Woman sentenced after fatal crash in 2016

Woman sentenced after fatal crash in 2016

Crime Local News , , , ,

Medford, Ore., — An emotional day in court, today, as a Rogue Valley mother is sentenced to more than 6 years for a crash that killed her daughter.

Necia Hanson was under the influence last April, when she crossed the line on Blackwell Road and hit a semi.

Her six year old daughter, Bella Keesee, was thrown from the car.

Today, Hanson was sentenced for manslaughter.

“I hate that I’m alive and Bella’s not. I hate it. I hate it.”

Today in court Hanson was convicted of manslaughter in the second degree, and sentenced to 75 months in prison with 3 years post prison supervision.

She was taken into custody immediately after court adjourned.

The court room was filled with family and friends , and all were
visibly upset after the ruling.

“We lost a great, great, special little princess in all of this, but now we just lost another one. And now two more kids have lost their mother. And a husband has lost his wife.” said Keith Hewlett, Hanson’s father.

Hanson is pregnant, the judge mentioned it in his ruling.

There’s no word when she’s due.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics