Woman sentenced after fatal crash in 2016

Medford, Ore., — An emotional day in court, today, as a Rogue Valley mother is sentenced to more than 6 years for a crash that killed her daughter.
Necia Hanson was under the influence last April, when she crossed the line on Blackwell Road and hit a semi.
Her six year old daughter, Bella Keesee, was thrown from the car.
Today, Hanson was sentenced for manslaughter.
“I hate that I’m alive and Bella’s not. I hate it. I hate it.”
Today in court Hanson was convicted of manslaughter in the second degree, and sentenced to 75 months in prison with 3 years post prison supervision.
She was taken into custody immediately after court adjourned.
The court room was filled with family and friends , and all were
visibly upset after the ruling.
“We lost a great, great, special little princess in all of this, but now we just lost another one. And now two more kids have lost their mother. And a husband has lost his wife.” said Keith Hewlett, Hanson’s father.
Hanson is pregnant, the judge mentioned it in his ruling.
There’s no word when she’s due.