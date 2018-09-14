Woman sentenced in elder abuse case

MEDFORD, Ore. — Emotions were running high at Jackson County Court this morning. One of Boldt’s two victims was in court today. He addressed Boldt and the court saying how foolish he feels to have trusted her.
“I trusted her…,” said Gary Bossingham.
The 82-year-old is one of two victims of Karin Boldt who was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday morning.
Police say she stole about a half a million dollars from two elderly victims she was caring for. After initially facing more than 30 charges including attempted murder, Boldt pleaded no contest to 11 of them in July including assault in the 2nd degree, a measure 11 crime and aggravated theft.
“I’m just so embarrassed to get stung like that…,” said Gary Bossingham.
Bossingham says Boldt was like family. Now, he’s having difficulty trusting anyone.
His son, Bryan, was there by his side.
“We just want to try to get him whole again…,” said Bryan Bossingham.
Bryan says his father was nearly dead after being in Boldt’s care and is now slowly recovering. He’s still struggling to pay his bills.
“He feels like he’s at fault…and he’s not,” said Bryan Bossingham.
Boldt also addressed the court saying she loved the people she cared for and never did anything malicious.
“I did not have malice in my heart at anytime towards anyone,” said Boldt.
For Bossingham and his family, today is a chance to move past this trying time.
They say justice was finally served.
“I know she’s not going to a very nice place because there are going to be people in that prison who know what she did…,” said Bryan Bossingham.
Boldt was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The judge says her sentence could be reduced to 8 years if Boldt pays Bossingham the $10,000 she agreed to pay in their settlement agreement within the next 90 days.
