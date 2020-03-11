Women’s March Southern Oregon postponed due to coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 2020 Women’s March Southern Oregon has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The event was supposed to take place on March 29. Because of the spread of novel coronavirus, organizers decided to push that date back until it’s safer for supporters to gather. They posted the following announcement on Facebook:
It is with tremendous regret and humbleness that we announce postponement of Women’s March Southern Oregon 2020. We stand at the beginning of a potential health crisis that appears to grow exponentially when introduced into crowds. We cannot in good faith put any of our participants at risk for this virus. We are all deeply saddened, but have discovered some positives. We can change the date with no penalty from the Armory. Thank you, thank you. The current thinking is this fall still allows us to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, and with the election right around the corner we can hit the voting issue with great gusto.
In the end, we are a group of women trying to support and encourage other women. The safety of our community is tantamount to marching right now. We will return with vigor and commitment… you can count on that. Any donations will remain as raised funds and will be used exclusively for the event in the fall.
In solidarity, WMSO