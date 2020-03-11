Man who ran over Wisconsin Girl Scouts sentenced to 54 years

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wisc. (WQOW) – A Wisconsin driver has been sentenced to 54 years for a hit-and-run that left three girl scouts dead.
Colten Treu heard his sentence in Chippewa County on Wednesday.
Police said he was puffing “chemical fumes” before his truck plowed into a Girl Scout troop that was doing highway cleanup.
The mom of one of the Girl Scouts was also killed in the incident in November 2018.
Treu fled from the scene, but he later turned himself in to police.
Judge James Issacson told Treu, who is in his early twenties, that his best years will be spent behind bars. “Mr. Treu, if I got my math right, that should be 54 years in,” he said. “On count nine, you have the right to some early release numbers that can put at 15 percent, but you’ll be held in custody until you are in your seventies.”
Treu was found guilty on multiple charges including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
He will be on extended supervision for 45 years after his release.