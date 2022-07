World Athletics Championships in Oregon: Schedule, how to watch

EUGENE, Ore. (KGW) — Starting Friday, more than 1,900 athletes from 192 teams will compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene. The track and field event kicks off at Hayward Field in Eugene on July 15 and runs through July 24.

The competition started in 1983 and is known as the world’s most prestigious track and field event. This is the first time the U.S. will host the outdoor championships.

Fifteen former Oregon Ducks will represent seven countries. Among the University of Oregon alumni are Galen Rupp, Raevyn Rogers, Devon Allen and Jessica Hull, who will compete for Australia. Oregon native and world record holder Ryan Crouser will take part in men’s shot put.

How to watch

Fans can watch the competition across NBC’s TV networks and digital platforms. NBC Sports will broadcast 43 hours from Eugene, including afternoon and primetime shows on the weekends. Events will also be streamed online on NBC Sports, on the NBC Sports app and on Peacock. USA Network and CNBC will also air some events.

Competition schedule

The full competition schedule is below and published on the World Athletic Championship’s website.

Friday, July 15: Day 1

Morning session

9:05 a.m.: Men’s hammer throw, qualification round, group A

Men’s hammer throw, qualification round, group A 10:10 a.m.: Men’s high jump, qualification round

Men’s high jump, qualification round 10:30 a.m.: Men’s hammer through, qualification round, group B

Men’s hammer through, qualification round, group B 11:45 a.m.: 4×400 meters relay

4×400 meters relay 12:05 p.m.: Women’s hammer throw, qualification, group A

Women’s hammer throw, qualification, group A 12:30 p.m.: Men’s 100 meters, preliminary round

Men’s 100 meters, preliminary round 1:10 p.m.: Women’s 20K race walk, final

Women’s 20K race walk, final 1:30 p.m.: Women’s hammer through, qualification round, group B

Women’s hammer through, qualification round, group B 3:10 p.m.: Men’s 20K race walk, final

Afternoon session

5:05 p.m.: Women’s shot put, qualification round

Women’s shot put, qualification round 5:15 p.m.: Men’s 3000 meter steeplechase

Men’s 3000 meter steeplechase 5:20 p.m.: Women’s pole vault, qualification round

Women’s pole vault, qualification round 6:00 p.m.: Men’s long jump, qualification round

Men’s long jump, qualification round 6:10 p.m.: Women’s 1500 meters,

Women’s 1500 meters, 6:50 p.m.: Men’s 100 meters

Men’s 100 meters 6:55 p.m.: Men’s shot put, qualification round

Men’s shot put, qualification round 7:50 p.m.: 4×400 meter relay, final

Saturday, July 16: Day 2

Morning session

10:30 a.m.: Women’s triple jump, qualification round

Women’s triple jump, qualification round 10:35 a.m.: Women’s 3000 meter steeplechase

Women’s 3000 meter steeplechase 11:10 a.m.: Women’s high jump, qualification round

Women’s high jump, qualification round 11:25 a.m.: Women’s 110 meter hurdles

Women’s 110 meter hurdles 12:00 p.m.: Men’s hammer thrown, final

Men’s hammer thrown, final 12:20 p.m.: Women’s 10K, final

Women’s 10K, final 1:20 p.m.: Men’s 400 meter hurdles

Afternoon session

5:10 p.m.: Women’s 100 meters

Women’s 100 meters 6:00 p.m.: Men’s 100 meters, semi-final

Men’s 100 meters, semi-final 6:20 p.m.: Men’s long jump, final

Men’s long jump, final 6:25 p.m.: Women’s shot put, final

Women’s shot put, final 6:30 p.m.: Men’s 1500 meters

Men’s 1500 meters 7:05 p.m.: Women’s 1500 meters, semi-final

Women’s 1500 meters, semi-final 7:50 p.m.: Men’s 100 meters, final

Sunday, July 17: Day 3

Morning session

6:15 a.m.: Men’s marathon, final

Men’s marathon, final 10:35 a.m.: Women’s 100 meter hurdles, heptathlon

Women’s 100 meter hurdles, heptathlon 11:05 a.m.: Men’s 400 meters

Men’s 400 meters 11:35 a.m.: Women’s high jump

Women’s high jump 11:35 a.m.: Women’s hammer throw

Women’s hammer throw 12:00 p.m.: Women’s 400 meter

Women’s 400 meter 1:00 p.m.: Men’s 10K meter, final

Men’s 10K meter, final 1:45 p.m.: Women’s shot put, heptathlon

Afternoon session

5:05 p.m.: Men’s 110 meter hurdles, semi-final

Men’s 110 meter hurdles, semi-final 5:05 p.m.: Men’s discus throw, qualification, group A

Men’s discus throw, qualification, group A 5:25 p.m.: Women’s pole vault, final

Women’s pole vault, final 5:33 p.m.: Women’s 100 meter, semi-final

Women’s 100 meter, semi-final 6:03 p.m.: Men’s 400 meter hurdles, semi-final

Men’s 400 meter hurdles, semi-final 6:27 p.m.: Men’s shot put, final

Men’s shot put, final 6:30 p.m.: Men’s discus thrown, qualification group B

Men’s discus thrown, qualification group B 6:38 p.m.: Women’s 200 meter, heptathlon

Women’s 200 meter, heptathlon 7:00 p.m.: Men’s 1500 meter, semi-final

Men’s 1500 meter, semi-final 7:30 p.m.: Men’s 110 meter hurdles, final

Men’s 110 meter hurdles, final 7:50 p.m.: Women’s 100 meter, final

Monday, July 18: Day 4

Morning session

6:15 a.m.: Women’s marathon, final

Women’s marathon, final 9:35 a.m.: Women’s long jump, heptathlon

Women’s long jump, heptathlon 10:55 a.m.: Women’s javelin throw, heptathlon, group A

Women’s javelin throw, heptathlon, group A 12:05 p.m.: Women’s javelin throw, heptathlon, group B

Afternoon session

5:05 p.m.: Men’s 200 meter

Men’s 200 meter 5:10 p.m.: Women’s discus throw, qualification, group A

Women’s discus throw, qualification, group A 5:45 p.m.: Men’s high jump, final

Men’s high jump, final 6:00 p.m.: Women’s 200 meter

Women’s 200 meter 6:18 p.m.: Women’s triple jump, final

Women’s triple jump, final 6:35 p.m.: Women’s discus throw, qualification, group B

Women’s discus throw, qualification, group B 6:55 p.m.: Women’s 800 meter, heptathlon

Women’s 800 meter, heptathlon 7:20 p.m.: Men’s 3000 meter steeplechase, final

Men’s 3000 meter steeplechase, final 7:50 p.m.: Women’s 1500 meter, final

Tuesday, July 19: Day 5

Afternoon session

5:15 p.m.: Women’s 400 meter hurdles

Women’s 400 meter hurdles 5:40 p.m.: Women’s high jump, final

Women’s high jump, final 6:05 p.m.: Women’s 200 meter, semi-final

Women’s 200 meter, semi-final 6:33 p.m.: Men’s discus throw, final

Men’s discus throw, final 6:50 p.m.: Men’s 200 meter, semi-final

Men’s 200 meter, semi-final 7:30 p.m.: Men’s 1500 meter, final

Men’s 1500 meter, final 7:50 p.m.: Men’s 400 meter hurdles, final

Wednesday, July 20: Day 6

Afternoon session

3:20 p.m.: Women’s javelin throw, qualification, group A

Women’s javelin throw, qualification, group A 4:25 p.m.: Women’s 5000 meter

Women’s 5000 meter 4:50 p.m.: Women’s javelin throw, qualification, group B

Women’s javelin throw, qualification, group B 5:20 p.m.: Men’s 800 meter

Men’s 800 meter 6:15 p.m.: Women’s 400 meter hurdles, semi-final

Women’s 400 meter hurdles, semi-final 6:30 p.m.: Women’s discus throw, final

Women’s discus throw, final 6:45 p.m.: Women’s 400 meter, semi-final

Women’s 400 meter, semi-final 7:15 p.m.: Men’s 400 meter, semi-final

Men’s 400 meter, semi-final 7:45 p.m.: Women’s 3000 meter steeplechase, final

Thursday, July 21: Day 7

Afternoon session

5:05 p.m.: Men’s javelin throw, qualification, group A

Men’s javelin throw, qualification, group A 5:10 p.m.: Women’s 800 meter

Women’s 800 meter 6:10 p.m.: Men’s 5000 meter

Men’s 5000 meter 6:20 p.m.: Men’s triple jump, qualification

Men’s triple jump, qualification 6:35 p.m.: Men’s javelin throw, qualification, group B

Men’s javelin throw, qualification, group B 7:00 p.m.: Men’s 800 meter, semi-final

Men’s 800 meter, semi-final 7:35 p.m.: Women’s 200 meter, final

Women’s 200 meter, final 7:50 p.m.: Men’s 200 meter, final

Friday, July 22: Day 8

Morning session

6:15 a.m.: Women’s 35K race walk, final

Afternoon session

5:05 p.m.: Men’s pole vault, qualification

Men’s pole vault, qualification 5:40 p.m.: Women’s 4×100 meter relay

Women’s 4×100 meter relay 6:05 p.m.: Men’s 4×100 meter relay

Men’s 4×100 meter relay 6:20 p.m.: Women’s javelin throw, final

Women’s javelin throw, final 6:35 p.m.: Women’s 800 meter, semi-final

Women’s 800 meter, semi-final 7:15 p.m.: Women’s meter, final

Women’s meter, final 7:35 p.m.: Men’s 400 meter, final

Men’s 400 meter, final 7:50 p.m.: Women’s 400 meter hurdles, final

Saturday, July 23: Day 9

Morning session

9:50 a.m.: Men’s 100 meter, decathlon

Men’s 100 meter, decathlon 10:40 a.m.: Men’s long jump, decathlon

Men’s long jump, decathlon 11:20 a.m.: Women’s 100 meter hurdles

Women’s 100 meter hurdles 12:00 p.m.: Women’s long jump, qualification

Afternoon session

4:10 p.m.: Men’s high jump, decathlon

Men’s high jump, decathlon 5:10 p.m.: Women’s 4×400 meter relay

Women’s 4×400 meter relay 5:40 p.m.: Men’s 4×400 meter relay

Men’s 4×400 meter relay 6:00 p.m.: Men’s triple jump, final

Men’s triple jump, final 6:10 p.m.: Men’s 800 meter, final

Men’s 800 meter, final 6:25 p.m.: Women’s 5000 meter, final

Women’s 5000 meter, final 6:35 p.m.: Men’s javelin throw, final

Men’s javelin throw, final 6:55 p.m.: Men’s 400 meter, decathlon

Men’s 400 meter, decathlon 7:30 p.m.: Women’s 4×100 meter relay, final

Women’s 4×100 meter relay, final 7:50 p.m.: Men’s 4×100 meter relay, final

Sunday, July 24: Day 10

Morning session

6:15 a.m.: Men’s 35K race walk, final

Men’s 35K race walk, final 9:35 a.m.: Men’s 110 meter hurdles, decathlon

Men’s 110 meter hurdles, decathlon 10:30 a.m.: Men’s discus throw, decathlon, group A

Men’s discus throw, decathlon, group A 11:40 a.m.: Men’s discus throw, decathlon, group B

Men’s discus throw, decathlon, group B 12:15 p.m.: Men’s pole vault, decathlon, group A

Men’s pole vault, decathlon, group A 1:15 p.m.: Men’s pole vault, decathlon, group B

Afternoon session