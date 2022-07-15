US House passes abortion right bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The US House of Representatives has passed two measures aimed at protecting abortion access nationwide.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed largely along party lines by a vote of 219 to 210. It will codify abortion rights protections into federal law.

Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar was the only Democrat to vote against the bill, joining all the Republicans, who have been opposed to the measures.

The legislation will now head to the senate, where it previously failed.

The House also passed a second bill, the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, by a vote of 223 to 205, which prohibits punishment for individuals who travel out of state for reproductive health care.

Three Republicans supported this bill including Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, Pennsylvania Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, and rep. Fred Upton of Michigan.

This is the Democrats’ first legislative response since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The vote comes as state governors and legislators grapple with the impacts of the court’s ruling.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last week that aims to safeguard access to reproductive health care services including abortion and contraception.