Worlds Largest Nutcracker

Roseburg, Ore. – The world’s largest Nutcracker is in our region. You might even be neighbors if you live in Roseburg.

His name is Herr Woody Winterguard. He hangs out every holiday season at River Forks Park, specifically at the Umpqua Festival of Lights.

Mr. Winterguard is a stout guy weighing more than 16,000 pounds and standing over 40 feet tall. He’s recently gotten a bit of a makeover in preparation for his winter debut.

Brian Prawitz, from the Umpqua Festival of Lights Nutcracker Guild, said “He has gotten kind of a little, well worn, shall we say? He needs a little bit of work. Today he will get a good power washing and cleaning. Woody Winterguard is gonna get a fresh coat of paint, fresh sealant to look bigger and brighter, and more beautiful than he ever has.”

A good power washing and fresh paint job is sure to do wonders for anyone.

Experience Roseburg says Woody was originally built by a Willamette Valley woodworker in 2014 using Sequoia Redwood, Western Red Cedar, and Port Orford Cedar.

The Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights runs now through January 1st.

If you want to sneak a glance at the world’s largest nutcracker and the drive thru experience begins nightly at 5:30 off exit 125.

You can buy $10 per car tickets online here.

Learn more about the Nutcracker here.

