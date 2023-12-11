Rent Burden Public Forum Monday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The city of Grants Pass is holding a public forum Monday to discuss the realities of rent burden.

According to city officials, the rent burden in Grants Pass is deemed severe. This means that a large majority of residents use more than half of their income towards rent.

City officials say the meeting is open to the public so everyone can learn more about the resources available and what it means to the rent burden.

Amber Neeck, Housing Specialist, City of Grants Pass said, “It’s good to be educated on what people are experiencing in the community as we move forward, and as we as a community make decisions on policies and ways that we move forward.”

The meeting is Monday, December 11, at the Grants Pass City Council Chambers starting at 6 pm. Everyone is invited to come learn more, give their input, or just connect with resources available in the community.

