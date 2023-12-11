New Curry County Chamber of Commerce

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – Some big news for local businesses in Curry County. The Brookings Harbor Chamber of Commerce is now expanding into the Curry County Chamber of Commerce.

The new Regional Chamber will continue to represent the Brookings-Harbor area, but it will also now include places like Gold Beach, Port Orford, Agnes, and more.

The Chamber said “This will help its businesses reach wider audiences, see more cohesive branding, and provide more networking opportunities.”

