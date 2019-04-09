Wounded eagle recovers at Wildlife Images

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A bald eagle found in the Sunny Valley area is now recovering at a wildlife rehabilitation center.
According to Oregon State Police, an injured bald eagle was found near Interstate 5 in Josephine County last week.
Three troopers were able to put the bird in a crate and take it to Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center. There, its wounded foot is being treated with honey, a natural antibiotic. Pain medication and anti-fungal medication is also being provided.
“We are especially grateful to the folks who let OSP Troopers know that this bird needed help,” OSP said. “If you think a wild animal is injured, sick, or abandoned – you can always call our team to find out the, best way to help!”