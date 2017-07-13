Wounded OSP trooper named “Trooper of the Year” in Salem

Salem , Ore. – Nic Cederberg, the Oregon State Police trooper who was shot 12 times and critically wounded on Christmas night, was named “Trooper of the Year” by the American Association of State Troopers.
Trooper Cederberg was shot by a man accused of killing his own wife on Christmas night, 2016. That man was killed in the exchange.
According to family, a total of twelve rounds struck Cederberg—five rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, but the other seven struck his flesh.
Two hit Cederberg’s spinal canal, nearly paralyzing him. One bullet remains lodged in the trooper’s lower spine and it will remain there for the rest of his life.
On July 12, 2017, Cederberg was presented with the Trooper of the Year award by the American Association of State Troopers, a national organization of volunteers that provides support to state troopers nation-wide.
According to OSP, Cederberg said this particular award was special because it was presented to him in front of his wife and OSP family at the OSP Headquarters in Salem.
In April, 2017, Trooper Cederberg was named North America’s Trooper of the Year by another organization, the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
You can donate to Trooper Cederberg’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/oregon-state-trooper-wounded-1225