Man arrested for arson during Bear Creek Greenway sweep

Medford, Ore. – Local police and community partners have been working on cleaning up the Bear Creek Greenway in areas of Jackson County.
On the night of July 12, Medford Police said officers teamed up with other law enforcement agencies conduct a sweep when they were met by fire on the greenway near Barnett Road.
MPD said this was the fourth such fire within the last day.
61-year-old Stephen Melton was arrested for the latest fire, and police suspect he may have been involved in other arsons as well.
Melton was lodged in the Jackson County Jail one charge of reckless burning.