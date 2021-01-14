Yang running for NYC mayor

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Andrew Yang, a former 2020 presidential candidate, is running for the office of Mayor in New York City.
The Democrat was joined this morning for a live-stream event where he spoke about the challenges facing New Yorkers during these uncertain times.
Registered Democrats in NYC will vote for their 2021 mayoral nominee in the June 22nd primary, ahead of the November 2 general election.
Yang said, “We need to break away from the politics of old. You know what I’m talking about. Where we are fighting who is to blame and who failed to deliver when in reality the people are losing and it is tearing our city apart. We need to rebuild New York, not as it was but how it deserves to be. And, that is my pledge to you as mayor. A positive vision for New York City and a rational, progressive plan to implement it and make it a reality.”
If elected, Yang would be the city’s first Asian American mayor.