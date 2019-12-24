Year-round homeless shelter raises over $500k

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local homeless will be open year-round thanks in part to generous donations from the community.
Rogue Retreat runs the Kelly Shelter in Medford. About a month ago, ACCESS mad a $1.2 million investment to expand the shelter and help keep it open all year. In addition, community members donated over $500,000 to the facility.
Now, the Kelly Shelter has 54 beds and they’ll open year-round.
One thing that separates this facility from the rest is there aren’t restrictions on sobriety. However, there is a six-month limit on how long someone can stay.
The hope is that the services homeless individuals and families receive during their stay will help them get back on their feet.
The new Kelly Shelter is located on 6th and Ivy in Downtown Medford. ACCESS purchased the building in June. The non-profit helped take the lead on funding and renovations and Rogue Retreat will help with running operations.
“We just couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out, it’s a beautiful facility,” said Pamela Norr, Executive Officer of ACCESS.
The new shelter has bunk beds, lockers, showers, washers and dryers.
The new Kelly Shelter is already full with a waiting list. You can find out more information by calling Rogue Retreat at (541) 499-0880