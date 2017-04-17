You can help name April the giraffe’s new calf

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – After April the giraffe finally gave birth to her male calf, keepers are holding a “contest” to name the new addition to Animal Adventure Park.
Of course, there’s a catch. The contest is actually a promotional fundraiser.
For about ten days, you can submit and vote on any name or names you choose, but votes are $1 each–and you’ll need to cast at least five votes.
So far, there doesn’t appear to be any public listing of names submitted for an open vote. So to get votes for your name, you’ll have to pay up.
In other words, if you have some extra funds lying around and really want to name a baby giraffe, this might be the promotion for you.
The good news is the funds raised during the promotion will be headed toward the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Ava’s Little Heroes and Animal Adventure Park improvements.
You can “vote” here: http://www.nameaprilscalf.com