Youth 71Five expanding vocational training program with new facility

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford youth ministry program is looking to expand to help better serve the community.

Youth 71Five is a local ministry program that offers free vocational training and emergency housing to young adults in Southern Oregon. It is targeted for 16-24 years old that are not involved in school or the working world.

Recently, the organization acquired a new property at 106 Almond Street that will allow more students and programs to be available. This will be the third building for the program along Almond Street.

The ministry says this expansion will help meet a huge need within the community.

“We need those young people in the trades,” said Youth 71Five executive director Bud Amundsen. “Our businesses in the community are in desperate need of young people coming in to those occupations.”

The vocational training program helps train these young people in jobs including construction, automotive engineering, and welding. Amundsen says the new facility will allow the program to train other vocations as well, including EV tech and airplane technicians.

The organization says they hope to begin construction on the new building early next year.

