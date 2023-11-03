North Medford High’s Planetarium grand reopening November 4

MEDFORD, Ore.- North Medford High School is hosting a grand reopening for its Planetarium November 4th.

The high school invites the community to attend the open house event to celebrate the upgrades made to the 56 year old Planetarium. According to North Medford High, the parts and services for the Planetarium were discontinued in 2021, prompting the school to upgrade to a digital system.

“When I got that letter, I thought ‘Oh my god, it’s going to die on my watch. This Planetarium is going to go… the way of the dinosaurs,” North Medford High’s Planetarium Director and Astronomy Teacher Robert Black told NBC5, “And I just didn’t want that, so I’m really thankful that… that we’ve upgraded it”.

North Medford High says they’re home to the only high school Planetarium in Oregon. The Planetarium’s Reopening will have a “Tornado Talk” starting at 2:00 pm which will highlight it’s impact on the community. The remodeled Planetarium will have shows open to the public at 3:00 and 4:00 pm.

