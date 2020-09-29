Zogg Fire covers over 40,000 acres near Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR/CNN) – Fueled by high winds, the Zogg Fire quickly made its presence known just west of the city of Redding.
Scott Ross with CAL FIRE said, “The main focus [Sunday] was attacking the fire but it was mostly life safety, get people out ahead of it. The way these things move you can’t wait too long for that. You have to get people going.”
Fire crews worked through Sunday night as flames threatened homes and other structures.
By Monday morning, authorities began to assess the damage, but it’s still too early to determine how many structures were lost. But the proof can be found on Platina Road. “Those areas are obviously harder to get evacuated,” Ross said. “Roads are narrow, and they are long and windy. So that is going to be our challenge.”
Several structures were destroyed, paired with downed power lines and vacant vehicles.
As strong winds continue to push the Zogg Fire southwest into rural areas of the north state, fire crews hope to see calmer conditions in the coming days.
Ross said, “Get this thinned out before these winds kick back up because that is going to be the key. Get all the work you can done, because here it comes again.”
California’s state fire agency says as of the morning of September 29, the 40,317-acre blaze was 0% contained.