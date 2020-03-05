Five on 5 – Joy Marshall & Tara Stoll – Live to Dance with the Arc Stars

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Arc of Jackson County Executive Director Tara Stoll and Joy Marshall discussing the tenth annual Live to Dance with the Arc Stars, an event where individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities present their talents and love of dance. They also go on about how much the event has grown, the amount of acts that will be presenting this year, as well as some of the participants’ dance partners. The event takes place on Saturday, March 14th at 5:30 PM.
For More Information:
livetodance.org
thearcjackson.org
Also on Facebook