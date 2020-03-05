Home
New Medford drive-thru coffee shop vandalized

MEDFORD, Ore.– A new drive-thru coffee shop in downtown Medford was vandalized Tuesday night.

The owner of Outsider Coffee said it appears someone randomly smashed their window by throwing the concrete lid of a utility box. However, nothing was stolen from inside the store.

On the company’s Facebook page, it said it may have been caused by “someone processing some big emotions.”

The new business just celebrated its six months. The owners say it may take a week to repair and cost hundreds of dollars but till then, they’ve built a temporary window for customers to use and will continue business as normal.

