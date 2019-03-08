Home
HOPE: Bryan Wenzel

HOPE: Bryan Wenzel

Features HOPE , , , , , , , , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.— Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh met Bryan Wenzel who was homeless when he was a teenager. He got connected with Hearts With a Mission, a non-profit that helps homeless teenagers and transitional youth. 

http://www.heartswithamission.org

Jackson County: 541-646-7385

Josephine County: 541-956-4190

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »