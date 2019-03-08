Home
Woman arrested after altercation over fish, sheriff’s office says

Coos Bay, Ore. — A Coos Bay woman is facing charges of domestic assault following an incident Thursday.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was called to Boat Basin Road in Coos Bay Thursday afternoon for a reported assault. When deputies arrived the woman who had called police told them she’d been in an argument with Kathrine Morris-Noblitt about a pet sunfish named Lucifer. The woman said Lucifer has been harassing other fish in the fish tank, so she removed him.

Deputies were told that made Morris-Noblitt angry, and the two got into a verbal argument. The caller then stomped on Lucifer and the two women got into a physical altercation. The woman who called police said she bit Morris-Noblitt in an “attempt to stop the assault”.

Morris-Noblitt was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on a fourth degree domestic assault charge. No word whether the sunfish, Lucifer, survived the stomping. Our calls to the sheriff’s office have not yet been returned.

