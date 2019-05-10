Home
HOPE: Joe’s Place

HOPE: Joe’s Place

Features HOPE , , , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Homelessness is a serious issue in southern Oregon, but there are services and ways to escape it. NBC5’s Blakely McHugh learned about an organization call Joe’s Place. They focus on helping homeless and disadvantaged youth get off the streets and have a stable, safe environment to go everyday. 

http://joesplaceministries.org/

Phone – 541-476-4JOE (4563)

Youth Center – 130 SE K Street, Grants Pass, Oregon 97526

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »