National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: October 28

Saturday, October 28, 2023, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) holds a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year in April and October. These are usually held on the last Saturday of the month between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm. Sites are set up throughout communities nationwide so local residents can return their unwanted, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal.

