Small plane crashes into Rogue River, no injuries reported

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There were no reported injuries after a plane crashed into the Rogue River Tuesday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. on May 31, a small plane crashed into the water near Ennis Riffle Campground in the area of Galice Creek Road and Galice Road west of Merlin.

Rural Metro Fire said it took their first responders a while to get there, but when they did they found the plane’s two occupants without injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is reportedly on the way to investigate.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. NBC5 News will update this article when more information becomes available.