In this Mental Health Minute, Joseph Chick, Outpatient Services Program Director at Columbiacare, talks about creating healthy boundaries. He gives us some tips on how to create healthy relationships.

Remember, if you are in a mental health crisis, or struggling with substance abuse, call 9-8-8

Sponsored by Columbiacare and Jackson Care Connect

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.