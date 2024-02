We are excited to announce Del Rio Vineyard is aiming to make your Valentine’s special with a new wine.

The semi sparkling Pinot Noir joins the Jolee line. Del Rio says it has a bouquet of cherries, raspberries, strawberries, and a hint of floral notes.

The wine is out now and you can purchase it at several local retailers including Sherm’s locations.

