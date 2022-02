In this Mental Health Minute, Julia Jackson, who is the Director of Behavioral Health at Jackson Care Connect, talks about youth mental health. She shares how this difficult time has impacted young people, and been especially hard on some of them. She shares some suggestions for where to find help, including the Medford Drop which can be reached at 541-214-6643.

Reach the Suicide Prevention Text Line at 741741.

(This message is subtitled in Spanish.)