Week 12: Old cabinet doors

What do you do with your old kitchen Cabinet doors after a remodel? You turn them into memo centers and serving trays.
Intermediate.
Time needed not including dry time 3 hours
Items needed-
Cabinet doors- Can be flat or with trim
Sand paper – 120 grit and 220 grit
Screwdriver- Have flat head and phillips depending on hardware to be removed
Drill
¼ drill bit or larger based on what handles are used for serving tray
1/16 in drill bit to pre-drill holes if making memo center
Dusting cloth
Paint brush or sponge
Chalk Board paint.
Paint – DIY chalk paint recipe follows
Stencils
Hole patch
Modge podge spray on sealant
Screw in cup hooks for memo center
2 handles per serving tray
Painters tape
Instructions – Memo Center
- Remove all hardware from Cabinet doors
- Patch holes left from handle and let dry.
- Sand with 120 grit sand paper to remove paint or shiny finish
- Finish sanding with 220 sandpaper to give a smooth finish.
- Tape off areas that you are not painting with Chalk board paint.
- Paint center of memo center with Chalk board paint. This will take a couple of coats and must cure for 48 hours before writing on with Chalk.
- Remove tape and paint trim.
- After 48 hours you can then stencil any designs on the chalk board.
- Add cup hooks for Memo Center or continue on with Step 10 to create serving tray.
- Measure distance between handle screw holes on handles. This is the width you will need to install onto each end of the cabinet door to create a serving tray.
- Measure ends of cabinet doors and find center. Place handles on center and mark where screw will be.
- Pre drill screw holes so to not crack wood.
- Install handles on the top of the serving tray.
And you are done! Great job and I’ll see you next project!
Recipe for DIY Chalk Paint-
1 cup latex paint
3 tablespoons cool water
½ cup baking soda
Mix paint and baking soda together. Mix in water.
If doing a small project I would suggest making a smaller batch as this paint mixture will not keep. Must be used as soon as mixed. But looks great!