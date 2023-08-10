Spirit of Community: Creative Heights

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon Communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, Oregon Community Foundation encourages artists all over Oregon to take their art to new levels. Thanks to the Creative Heights Initiative, two local indigenous artists can express themselves through art in their own way.

