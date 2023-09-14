Spirit of Community: Maslow Project

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we feature a Southern Oregon Agency that was started in the trunk of a car. The Maslow Project is based here in Southern Oregon, helping meet the basic needs of children and their families. Which allows families to focus on higher goals to succeed in life. Watch to learn more.

