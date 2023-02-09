Spirit of Community: Ready to Smile

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon Communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we visit the Southern Oregon coast. Melissa Freeman, former Director of initiatives and partnerships at Oregon Community Foundations explains how children receive preventable dental care and learn dental hygiene skills that will last them a lifetime. Watch to find out more.

