Spirit of Community: Reed Carolee Walker Fund

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, Tom Cole and Lyn Hennion talk about the impact, thanks to a donation from a couple in our community, that helped hundreds of programs grow; including La Clinica, Rogue Community Health, Access, St Vincent De Paul, and Kids Unlimited.

Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation

If you’d like to help make Southern Oregon a better place to live, visit Oregon Community Foundation at oregoncf.org/50.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.