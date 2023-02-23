Spirit of Community: Statewide Expansion

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon Communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we visit with Lisa Mensah the president of Oregon Community Foundation. Lisa explains the growth and impact of the foundation statewide. Including the dramatic impact in our own Southern Oregon Communities. Watch to learn more.

Sponsored by Oregon Community Foundation If you’d like to help make Southern Oregon a better place to live visit Oregon Community Foundation at oregoncf.org/50.