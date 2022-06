In this Tank of Gas Getaway, NBC5 takes you to a little-known museum dedicated to the history of the pioneers who settled Southern Oregon. You’ll discover the artifacts and relics from generations of gold minors, loggers and farmers. The Trail Creek Tavern Museum is awfully charming…and so is its tour guide.

