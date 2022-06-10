PG&E arraigned on criminal charges

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric has been arraigned on 31 counts and enhancements for a deadly wildfire in 2020.

Four people died and about 200 homes were burned in the Zogg Fire in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in September 2020.

Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said PG&E equipment sparked the fire.

Last year, PG&E was charged with manslaughter and other crimes in connection with the Zogg Fire.

In a statement, the company said the loss of life is “heartbreaking” and the company “continues to reach settlements with individual victims and their families impacted by the Zogg Fire in an effort to make it right. We do not, however, agree with the district attorney’s conclusion that criminal charges are warranted given the facts of this case.”

On June 10, 2022, PG&E pleaded not guilty to all charges. A preliminary hearing date was set for January 18, 2023.

PG&E pleaded guilty to more than 80 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed 10,000 homes and nearly the entire town of Paradise.