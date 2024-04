In this United in Kindness, we recognize the Rogue Valley Manor’s extraordinary residents who play the role of fairy godmothers, granting dreams and opportunities to young women like Jimena Valencia. Thanks to the Manor’s scholarship program, she flourishes at SOU and owns a local business, ‘Café Mestiza’.

Sponsored by Rogue Valley Manor

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.