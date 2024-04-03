Pear Blossom Scholarship Competition announces 2024 queen

MEDFORD, Ore. — Princesses aren’t just in fairytales, they are in Medford too.

The Pear Blossom Scholarship Competition recently crowned one lucky princess as this year’s queen.

Anna Uffins, a student at North Medford High School, earned the winning scholarship valued at $2,750. The Pear Blossom Scholarship Fund has provided girls with over $300,000 in scholarship money over the years.

This year’s Pear Blossom Parade will make it’s way through downtown Medford on Saturday April 13.

