Many nonprofit organizations that serve our community need volunteers. This week we are featuring Asante. Asante is looking for compassionate people who want to help make a difference in a patient’s life. Volunteers at Asante help patients in many ways, including escorting them to treatment and making sure those in Hospice live each day to the fullest. Click here to find out more about volunteering at Asante

Sponsored by PRS

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.